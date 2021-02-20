PM instructs authorities to vaccinate monks and other religious leaders

The vaccination of monks and other religious leaders began today, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has given instructions to vaccinate monks and leaders of other religions.

Accordingly, the vaccination of monks began in Kandy today, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaks has given instructions to expedite the vaccination of monks around the country.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that monks in the Badulla District will be vaccinated tomorrow.

Health authorities this week commenced the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the general public identified as vulnerable groups in the Western Province.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said this week that Covid hotspots will be selected to prioritise vaccination.

He said that infected people are being detected regularly in some areas like Narahenpita.

General Shavendra Silva said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given instructions to now target Covid hotspots in the vaccination process.

As a result, he said it had been decided to identify cities, villages or Grama Sevaka divisions where the virus is spreading the most and vaccinate the vulnerable groups in those areas. (Colombo Gazette)