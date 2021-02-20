More Sri Lankans who returned to the country infected

More Sri Lankans who returned to the country have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Officials said that eleven Sri Lankans had tested positive for the virus.

The eleven are among 517 people who tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The previous day thirteen Sri Lankans who returned to the island were found to be infected.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva had told Colombo Gazette earlier that the repatriation of Sri Lankan migrant workers will continue, despite the spread of COVID-19 variants in a number of countries.

He said the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) is vigilant of coronavirus variants being reported world over at present.

However, he said that despite the threats and objections raised by various parties to halt the repatriation of stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers, the Government has decided to continue with the process.

He pointed out the number of people requesting to be repatriated may increase in the future.

The Army Commander said that precautions have been taken to repatriate and quarantine migrant workers.

He said the process has been structured in such a way to ensure the virus does not spread from migrant workers to the community. (Colombo Gazette)