Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

West famously hired the San Francisco Giants’ baseball stadium and an orchestra to propose to her in front of her family, and their show’s cameras, later that year.

They got married in Italy in May 2014 and a photograph of them kissing on their wedding day became, at the time, Instagram’s most liked post ever. By this point she and her sisters had turned social media into an art form, with their online followings propelling their business success and fame ever further. (Courtesy BBC)