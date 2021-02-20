Hundreds get Covishield vaccine in Western Province

Hundreds of people got the Covishield Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the Western Province today (Saturday).

The vaccination was carried out in a number of places today.

Nearly 3000 people turned up at the office of the Gothatuwa Medical Officer of Health to obtain the vaccine.

Health authorities this week commenced the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the general public identified as vulnerable groups in the Western Province.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said this week that Covid hotspots will be selected to prioritise vaccination.

He said that infected people are being detected regularly in some areas like Narahenpita.

General Shavendra Silva said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given instructions to now target Covid hotspots in the vaccination process.

As a result, he said it had been decided to identify cities, villages or Grama Sevaka divisions where the virus is spreading the most and vaccinate the vulnerable groups in those areas. (Colombo Gazette)