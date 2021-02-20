Chaminda Vass appointed Sri Lanka’s fast bowling coach

Chaminda Vass has been appointed as the National team’s fast bowling coach for Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies, the Sri Lanka Cricket board announced.

His appointment comes following the resignation of David Sekar, who was the National fast bowling coach.

Vass currently serves as a fast bowling coach at the High-Performance Center of the SLC, working with emerging and National team players.

During his illustrious career for Sri Lanka, Vass captured 355 test wickets from 111 matches and also 400 ODI wickets from 322 games.