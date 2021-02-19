Thirteen Sri Lankan returnees found to be infected

Thirteen Sri Lankans who returned to the island have been found to be infected, officials said today.

They were among 514 COVID-19 infected individuals detected over a 24-hour period ending at 06am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said they were detected following 15, 386 PCR tests conducted yesterday.

The Centre said 501 are people based in Sri Lanka while 13 were Sri Lankans who returned from overseas.

The Colombo District reported 105 infected individuals, followed by 68 each from Gampaha and Kandy, and 260 from other Districts.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 78, 419 confirmed Covid patients, with 71, 822 recoveries, and 6,167 still under medical care.

The NOCPC said 9,268 people are undergoing quarantine at 93 quarantine centres across the country.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka rose to 430, after eight more deaths were reported yesterday.

The victims have been identified as a 67-year-old woman from Dematagoda, a 58-year-old male from Colombo-08, and a 43-year-old man from Meegoda.

The cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia, with heart disease, acute kidney disease and blood pressure.

A 20- year-old female from Ridhimaliyadda is also among the Covid victims reported yesterday. The cause of death has been identified as severe Covid pneumonia and lung disease.

A 52-year-old man from Dekatana, an 86-year-old man from Colombo-10, a 74-year-old woman from Keselwatte, and an 81-year-old man from Wattala are the remaining Covid victims reported yesterday.

The cause of death has been reported as Covid pneumonia, with high blood pressure, and heart and lung diseases. (Colombo Gazette)