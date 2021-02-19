Sri Lanka signs agreement to purchase 10 million vaccines from India

The Government has signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

The State Pharmaceuticals Corporation said Sri Lanka will purchase 10 million doses of Covid vaccines under the agreement.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera approved the Purchase Agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccines from India, on Monday (15).

The Purchase Agreement approved subject to amendments is between the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation of Sri Lanka and the Serum Institute of India.

India has already gifted 500,000 Covishield vaccines to Sri Lanka.

The COVID-19 Vaccine, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine, is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. (Colombo Gazette)