Security to be beefed up during Imran Khan’s visit

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Security is to be beefed up during Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official visit to Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Prime Minister will arrive in Sri Lanka for a two-day state visit on Monday (22).

A special Military guard-of-honor has been organized to welcome the visiting Pakistani Prime Minister at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

A rehearsal for the event was held at the Katunayake Airport today, and was overseen by Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the first head of state to visit the country since the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his visit he is to hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during the visit.

However, his address to Parliament during his official visit to Sri Lanka has been cancelled. (Colombo Gazette)