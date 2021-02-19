Random testing in public places in Eastern Province

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Random testing for the coronavirus is being conducted in public places in the Eastern Province.

Governor of the Eastern Province Anuradha Yahampath told Colombo Gazette that random testing is being conducted at public markets and other locations in the Eastern Province.

She also said that random testing is being conducted on passenger buses as well.

Yahampath said that all possible measures are being taken to control the spread of the coronavirus in the Eastern Province.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 78, 419 confirmed Covid patients as of today (Friday), with 71, 822 recoveries, and 6,167 still under medical care.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said 9,268 people are undergoing quarantine at 93 quarantine centres across the country. (Colombo Gazette)