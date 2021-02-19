India yet to formally respond to Sri Lanka’s request for support in Geneva

India is yet to formally respond to Sri Lanka’s request for support at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage told a private television station today that Sri Lanka had dispatched a special request letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Sri Lanka had requested Modi for India’s support at the upcoming UNHRC session in Geneva.

However, Colombage said that India has yet to formally respond to the request.

He said that despite certain incidents which took place in recent days Sri Lanka is confident India will give a positive response.

The Core Group on Sri Lanka intends to present a resolution to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to promote reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has been lobbying for support against the resolution from Asian countries and others.

However, Sri Lanka’s relationship with India has been strained after Sri Lanka decided to withdraw from an agreement to allow India and Japan to manage the East Container Terminal at the Colombo Port. (Colombo Gazette)