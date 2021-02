An earth tremor was reported off the coast of Panama in the Eastern Province today.

The tremor had been recorded as magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale.

The Seismic Data and Tsunami Alert Centre of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau of Sri Lanka said the tremor was reported this morning.

The Centre said the tremor was recorded 28km off the south of Panama.

It further revealed that the tremor was felt nearly 10km deep in the sea. (Colombo Gazette)