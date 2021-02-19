Dettol Donates 3000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits for Use by PHIs

Reckitt Benckiser Lanka’s Dettol has been actively contributing to the battle against Covid 19 by extending continuous support to the authorities. The brand completed yet another such initiative recently with the donation of 3000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for use by the Public Health Inspectors (PHIs).

The official donation took place at the Ministry of Health with the participation of key officials representing the Health Ministry and Reckitt Benckiser Lanka Ltd.

One of the most prominent sanitary brands in the country and a household name for 5 decades, Dettol has always been a socially conscious brand with a heavy focus on CSR. With the outbreak of the pandemic in Sri Lanka last year, Dettol took an active role in the battle against Covid 19 by diverting all its CSR efforts and funds to support the authorities. Over the last year, Dettol worked in partnership with the Health Ministry, Red Cross Sri Lanka, Education Ministry, PHI’s Association, Railway Department and many more authorities and carried out multiple initiatives for this purpose.

These initiatives included deployment of Dettol mobile hand washing units to hospitals and other public places, conducting awareness campaigns, donation of Dettol products to health authorities, carrying out disinfection projects in public locations such as police stations and places of worship like Dalada Maligawa in Kandy and Munneswaram temple in Chillaw etc. In another noteworthy project, Dettol donated hand washing units to over 25 schools in Matale and Puttlam districts and carried out educational programmes, benefitting over 30,000 students.