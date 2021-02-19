Couple set themselves on fire in Wilgamuwa

A young couple died after setting themselves on fire last night in the Nugagolla area, in the Wilgamuwa Police Division.

The Police said the couple had committed suicide inside a shop opposite their residence.

The deceased have been identified as a 27-year-old male and a 23-year-old female, and are residents of Wilgamuwa.

The preliminary Magisterial inquiry and the post mortem examinations will be conducted today.

The Wilgamuwa Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

The general public suffering from various problems have been advised to reach out to helplines to help prevent suicides.

The public can contact suicide prevention helplines via 1929, 1333, Sumithrayo on 0112696666, and Shanthi Maargam on 0717639898. (Colombo Gazette)