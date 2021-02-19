Core Group on Sri Lanka says it is clear more needs to be done to address the harmful legacies of war and build a sustainable peace in the country.

In a statement issued on behalf of Canada, Germany, North Macedonia, Malawi,

Montenegro and the UK, the Core Group on Sri Lanka paid tribute to the people of Sri Lanka and wishes to highlight our ongoing commitment to accountability, reconciliation, and inclusive peace in Sri Lanka.

“We recognise and welcome the progress made by the Government of Sri Lanka in rebuilding infrastructure, demining, land return and resettling internally displaced persons. However, it is clear that more needs to be done to address the harmful legacies of war and build a sustainable peace in the country,” the Core Group on Sri Lanka said.

The Core Group on Sri Lanka noted that this month, the United Nations Human Rights Council will consider an important report recently published by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), on human rights, reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka.

“It has been important for the Core Group to work collaboratively and constructively with the Government of Sri Lanka over the last five years. Consequently, we have engaged with the Government of Sri Lanka in preparation for the Council,” the Core Group on Sri Lanka said.

The Core Group restates the ongoing importance of addressing Sri Lanka in the Human Rights Council.

Informed by the report, the Core Group intends to present a resolution to promote reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)