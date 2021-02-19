Cops grill ITAK MP who took part in protest

The Police today recorded statements from Ilalankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) MP Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam over his participation at a demonstration held recently from Pottuvil in Ampara to Polikandy in Jaffna.

MP Rasamanickam said he offered an explanation on the P2P demonstration to officers from six Police stations.

He said the statements were recorded at his office by officers from the Muthur, Kattankudy, Kilinochchi, Mankulam, Valaichenai, and Samanthurai Police stations.

The ITAK MP said the officers had inquired about the P2P demonstration.

A demonstration was launched in Pottuvil on 03rd February demanding justice for the Tamil speaking people.

The three-day demonstration was carried out from Pottuvil to Polikandy jointly by Tamil political parties, civil organisations, and civil society members, and concluded on 06th February.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M.A. Sumanthiran had said earlier that the demonstration was conducted to raise awareness on the Government’s continuous restrictions imposed on the minorities, illegal acquirement of lands belonging to the people in the North and East, urging the release of Tamil political prisoners, and to protest all forms of human rights violations in Sri Lanka.

Following his participation in the P2P demonstration, the special security assigned to TNA MP M. A. Sumanthiran was withdrawn the day after the demonstration.

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara had instructed for MP Sumanthiran’s special security to be withdrawn.

The Minister defended the decision in Parliament saying he is not prepared to allow the security forces to be used to give special security to an MP who violates a court order and attends a protest despite there being a threat to his life. (Colombo Gazette)