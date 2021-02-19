Committee headed by Chamal to study report on Easter attacks

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a committee to study the investigations report on the Easter Sunday attacks.

The President’s Office said that the committee headed by Minister Chamal Rajapaksa will study the report by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Easter Sunday attacks and recommend appropriate action.

The committee includes Ministers Johnston Fernando, Udaya Gammanpila, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, Prasanna Ranatunga and Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

Apart from the report on the Easter Sunday attacks, the committee will also study the report by the Parliament Oversight Committee on National Security.

The President’s Office said that both reports have been handed over to the committee.

The committee has been asked to submit a report by 15th March, 2021. (Colombo Gazette)