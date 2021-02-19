Cancer patients will not be given the Covid jab

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The coronavirus vaccine will not be administered to cancer patients, Director of the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama Dr. Wasantha Dissanayake said.

He told reporters that the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine has been administered to nearly 2000 employees of the cancer hospital.

No major side-effects have been reported as yet by the staff who received the vaccine, Dr. Dissanayake said.

The Director of the Apeksha Hospital pointed out there are various claims being made about the vaccine, and requested the public to disregard such rumours.

He said that the vaccine is currently being administered to people above the age of 18.

Dr. Dissanayake explained that the vaccine will first reduce the high transmission rate of the virus and will curtail its spread.

He said those who contract the virus after being vaccinated, will face less risk from the contraction.

Dr. Wasantha Dissanayake further rejected reports claiming that those who consume alcohol and cigarettes will not be provided the vaccine.

Assuring that they too will be granted the vaccine, he said they are also the citizens of Sri Lanka and are entitled to receive the vaccine which is currently being offered free of charge.

However, Dr. Dissanayake cautioned those consuming alcohol to refrain from drinking soon after receiving the vaccine.

He requested those consuming alcohol to make sure to refrain from drinking during the post-vaccination period. (Colombo Gazette)