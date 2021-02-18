Two trial-at-bars appointed to hear bond scam cases

Two trial-at bars have been appointed to hear the cases filed on the two bond auctions linked to the Central Bank bond scam.

The trial-at-bars were appointed by the Chief Justice on the request of Attorney General Dappula de Livera.

Cases filed against the two bond auctions of March 2016 in connection to the Central Bank bond scam will be heard by the two trial-at-bars.

The Chief Justice has appointed High Court Judges D.Thotawatta, Manjula Thilakarathna and M. Irasadeen to the first trial- at- bar.

Meanwhile, High Court Judges Amal Ranaraja, Namal Balalle and Adithya Patabandige have been appointed to the second trial- at- bar.

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Perpetual Treasuries Limited beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius and eight others have been accused in the case.

Last week (11), AG Dappula de Livera requested for the trial-at-bar to be appointed to hear the cases at the Colombo High Court.

He noted that a trial-at-bar was required as the accused had created major losses to the country through their actions. (Colombo Gazette)