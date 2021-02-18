Turkey donates ventilators and personal protection equipment to Sri Lanka

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Turkey and Sri Lanka on donation in the field of health, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey donated ventilators and personal protection equipment to support Sri Lanka’s efforts in combating and controlling Covid-19.

The donation which includes Turkish-made 10 Nos. domestic medical Ventilators, 50,000 Nos. Surgical Masks and 15,000 Nos. N95 Masks were granted by the Government of Turkey as a gesture of friendship and goodwill between Turkey and Sri Lanka.

The items were ceremonially handed over to the Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage by the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Sri Lanka, R. Demet Şekercioğlu during a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry premises today.

This is the second consignment of medical equipment donated by Turkey to the Sri Lankan health authorities since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, 12 Nos. NF-400 NÜVE Benchtop Centrifuges funded by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) were handed over to the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka.

In line with her humanitarian foreign diplomacy policy, Turkey will continue to extend humanitarian, development and capacity building assistance to Sri Lanka in the future. (Colombo Gazette)