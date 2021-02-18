Police warn motorists violating lane laws

Special operations are continuing to monitor the implementation of lane laws in Colombo and its suburbs, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said legal action has been taken against 395,325 drivers for failing to adhere to the lane laws.

He said the suspects were arrested over the last 1 ½ years and were arrested on charges of failing to follow their respective lane, attempting to overtake in violation of the lane law, and speeding.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the highest number of violators were arrested in Nugegoda, Kurunegala, Batticaloa, and Ratnapura during this period.

He further said the special operations are being conducted with a view to minimize road accidents and to curtail reckless driving.

Lane laws were reintroduced in June 2020, for buses plying in Colombo.

Passenger buses, office transport (over 20 seats) and school vans and school buses were instructed to use the bus lanes, while other vehicles had to follow their designated lanes. (Colombo Gazette)