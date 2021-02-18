Nigerian arrested in Mount Lavinia without valid visa

A Nigerian national has been arrested on charges of staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa.

The Police said the suspect was arrested for violating visa conditions.

He was arrested by the Mount Lavinia Police from the Badowita area in Mount Lavinia last evening.

In the recent past, a number of Nigerians have been arrested in Sri Lanka for their involvement in online financial fraud.

In January, three individuals, including a Nigerian were remanded on charges of defrauding a Sri Lankan living in France via email.

The Police cautioned the public of an online scam operated by Nigerians and Chinese nationals in September 2020. (Colombo Gazette)