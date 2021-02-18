India denies claims Trinco Upper Tank Farm deal has been scrapped

India has denied claims the Trincomalee Upper Tank Farm deal with Sri Lanka has been scrapped.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that there is no truth to reports in some sections of the media that the understanding between India and Sri Lanka on jointly developing and operating the Upper Tank Farm at Trincomalee has been ‘scrapped’.

“These reports did not correctly portray remarks made by the Minister of Energy of Sri Lanka at an event on 17 February 2021. The Minister has himself clarified the matter in detail today through a press briefing,” the Indian High Commission said.

The Indian High Commission said that as indicated in the Minister’s briefing, the two Governments have consulted each other to explore mutually acceptable modalities for jointly developing and operating the facility in accordance with existing bilateral understandings, including the MoU of 2017.

India looks forward to formal discussions on the matter, and expeditious implementation of their outcome to mutual benefit. (Colombo Gazette)