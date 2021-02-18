Government accused of showing scant respect to PM

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) today accused the Government of showing scant respect to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

SLMC Leader MP Rauff Hakeem told reporters today that the Government has put the Prime Minister to shame by not acknowledging his recent statement on permitting the burial of Muslim COVID victims.

He further said a small group of people within the Government are working towards disrespecting the Prime Minister and disregarding his statement.

They have clearly disrespected Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa through their actions, MP Hakeem said.

The SLMC Leader said this conflict of interest shows that the Government is not following the right policy.

“The Government has now become a joke to the public. Their actions will not lead to the benefit of the nation,” he said.

MP Rauff Hakeem expressed these views during a media briefing held with the Party Leaders of the Opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya today.

His comments were in response to a question raised on the Government’s actions with regard to the Prime Minister’s statement.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa recently informed Parliament that the burial of remains of Muslim Covid victims will be permitted.

However, State Minister Sudharshini Fernandopulle informed Parliament the following day that an expert committee will draw a final decision in this regard.

Cabinet co-spokesman Udaya Gammanpila too informed reporters that a final decision on burials will be taken by the Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

Repeated concerns have been raised by various parties, including the Opposition, against the Government’s forced cremation policy practiced at present. (Colombo Gazette)