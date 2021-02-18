Female Parliamentarians rally around female cop

Female members of Parliament have voiced their support for the first female Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in Sri Lanka, Bimshani Jasin Arachchi.

DIG Arachchi is facing objections over her promotion as the DIG Police Welfare, after 32 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) filed a Fundament Rights Petition against her promotion.

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus today announced that they will put aside political differences to stand together to protect DIG Arachchi’s fundamental rights and ensure job security.

They further claimed that all female Parliamentarians will continue to stand in solidarity with DIG Bimshani Jasin Arachchi, until she receives justice.

State Minister Sudharshini Fernandopille said the Organization condemns objections raised against the promotion of DIG Arachchi.

The State Minister expressed her views while participating in a media briefing held at the Parliamentary Complex today.

The media briefing was also attended by MPs Dr. Seetha Arembepola and Rohini Wijeratne, and Deputy Secretary- General of Parliament Thushani Rohanadeera.

Stating that female Parliamentarians were pleased with the appointment of Jasin Arachchi as DIG, State Minister Fernandopulle said this is considered as a great achievement by a woman in a male-dominated institution such as the Police Department.

She further said that if women are employed to the Police Force, then there should be a system to grant them deserving promotions as well.

The State Minister said it was regrettable to see a certain group of people attempting to jeopardize the promotion, under the basis that the recipient is a woman, at this time and age.

Meanwhile, State Minister Dr. Seetha Arambepola said all women in Sri Lanka and parents who are dreaming of successful futures for their daughters have joined hands to stand in solidarity with DIG Bimshani Jasin Arachchi.

Also addressing the media, Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Rohini Wijeratne said the unfair treatment of women will pose obstacles for the country to move forward.

She said steps must be taken to stop such actions which result in emotional trauma for affected women.

Pointing out that Sri Lanka has been identified as the first country to appoint a female Prime Minister, elect a female President and a Chief Justice, the female Parliamentarians further questioned as to why it was unfair to appoint a female DIG.

They said the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus will stand by DIG Bimshani Jasin Arachchi, as it is their responsibility to protect the fundamental rights of women under the Constitution of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)