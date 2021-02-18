CMC unable to cope with huge demand for vaccine

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) is unable to cope with the current demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo.

A huge demand has been reported from the public in the Colombo District to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer of Health of the Colombo Municipal Council Dr. Ruwan Wijeyamuni told Colombo Gazette the CMC is unable to cope with the current demand.

He said however, measures must be taken first to safeguard the CMC’s staff engaged in Covid related duties.

Dr. Ruwan Wijeyamuni further said that statistics have revealed that the highest number of infected persons have been reported from among the working force between the ages of 30-60.

He emphasized that it was essential for the authorities to vaccinate the working force of Sri Lanka.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health of the CMC pointed out that if the working force of a country is well protected, then it will enable the economy to propel forward without hindrance.

Commenting on the process launched to vaccinate vulnerable groups from the public, he said nearly 3200 people have been vaccinated as of last afternoon (Wednesday).

Health authorities have commenced the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the general public identified as vulnerable groups in the Western Province.

The Colombo Municipal Council commenced the vaccination process on Monday (15).

Meanwhile, Parliamentarians, who were included in the vulnerable group, were vaccinated from Tuesday.

A total of 24 members of Parliament have been vaccinated so far. (Colombo Gazette)