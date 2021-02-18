Classic Travel secured coveted status at Great Place to Work listing for the 6th consecutive year

Leading Travel solutions provider, Classic Travel clinched a rank in the Great Place to Work list 2020, becoming the only travel agency in the country to win a place in the list for 6 consecutive years. The Great Place to Work list awards Sri Lankan companies a spot in their annual list of best places to work following a rigorous analysis, involving confidential surveys and culture audits. Great Place to Work list conducts research and audits with specific focus on obtaining employees’ perspective into companies’ work cultures. Hence, claiming a spot in the annual list for six years speaks volumes about Classic Travel’s high standards as an employer of choice.

“At Classic Travel we nurture a dynamic, inclusive and people centric work culture. There is no greater validation for our HR culture than an endorsement from our own people. We work hard to make Classic Travel a place where people can grow, enjoy their profession and feel satisfied,” commented Upekha Ukuwela, Head of Human Resources at Classic Travel.

Great Place to Work ratings measure companies’ capacity to earn employees trust. This is a valuable metric for anyone who wishes to engage with Classic Travel either as an employee or a business partner.

At Classic Travel employees are encouraged to voice their opinions and contribute to improving the business approach as well as the work culture.

A sought after and trusted travel solutions provider, Classic Travel is an IATA accredited travel agent based in Sri Lanka and a member of the prestigious Expolanka Group of Companies. Classic Travel specializes in providing comprehensive travel solutions to both corporate and leisure markets. Classic Travel is the only travel agent in Sri Lanka to be open 24 hours, 365 days of the year for any customer queries relating to flight information, purchasing of air tickets, booking of hotels or to discuss any future holiday travel itineraries.