Cinnamon Bentota Beach – first Sri Lankan large-scale hotel to be awarded LEED Platinum

Cinnamon Bentota Beach, a property of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Sri Lanka’s leading hospitality chain, became the first hotel of its scale in Sri Lanka, under the ‘LEED New Construction Version 3 2009’ rating system, to be LEED PLATINUM certified by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification identified Cinnamon Bentota Beach as a showcase example of sustainability that demonstrates the property’s leadership prowess in transforming the building industry.

The United States Green Building Council is an organisation committed to a sustainable, prosperous future through LEED – the leading program for green buildings and communities worldwide. With the recent LEED certification Cinnamon Bentota Beach joins the ranks of other international hotels such as the Element Hotels – the eco-conscious brand of Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Virgin Hotels and Hyatt Hotels & Resorts.

Cinnamon Bentota Beach, General Manager – Donald Wingell stated: “It is an honour to accept this award on behalf of Cinnamon Bentota Beach. The LEED Certification is a prestigious, globally recognized symbol of sustainability for highly efficient, environmentally-friendly and cost-effective buildings and we are committed to the common goal of building a healthier, more sustainable future for all our stakeholders – whether guests, staff or the greater community.”

Commenting on the recent LEED Platinum certification, Vice President – Engineering and Projects, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Dinushka Kalutota stated: “This achievement stands as a testament of our commitment to sustainability throughout the entire lifecycle of the project. Strategic and technical decisions pertaining to the design and construction of the project were heavily influenced by LEED certification guidelines, along with unique integrated utility solutions to ensure that this state-of-the-art hotel performs at optimum efficiencies, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and an environmentally-friendly operation.”

Cinnamon Bentota Beach received the LEED Platinum certification based on cost-effective renewable energy – limiting the effects of climate change, protecting natural habitats, soil erosion and sedimentation control, upcycling construction material, implementing natural lighting architecture, better air quality and greenery as well as meeting the ASHRAE 62.1-2007 standard.

Cinnamon Bentota Beach is a luxury beach resort with unique architecture, heritage and the finest accommodation, with world-class dining, and signature experiences. The property is located 112 km from the airport, featuring a stunning river and sea view. Cinnamon Bentota Beach is a level 1 certified hotel by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) and is a proud recipient of the ‘Safe and Secure’ compliance certification, along with all the other properties under the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts brand.