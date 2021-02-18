Affordable shared working spaces with CO WORK at PARKLAND

R I L Property PLC recently launched CO WORK, a 3,000 square foot co-working space located on the 10th floor of the PARKLAND Building located on Park Street, Colombo 02. CO WORK was launched to provide affordable and state of the art smart working spaces for individuals and teams on a temporary, short term or long term basis. It was designed to provide customers with peace of mind work facilities with security, access to the facility through a touchless access system and comfortable COVID-19 compliant work stations.

Speaking at the launch for C0 WORK Hiroshini Fernando, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of R I L Property PLC stated that “We feel co-working spaces are fast becoming the norm as more companies are looking to “de-densify” their offices. Companies are looking at investing in convenient office spaces at the most affordable prices. At CO WORK we have included technology to revamp our workspaces such as hands-free check-ins and smart censored elevator buttons, etc. We have increased hygiene measures that would be critical for our customers to feel comfortable; this includes readily available sanitisers and plexiglas shields that have been installed between desks. Before the pandemic social distance and hygiene were support services relegated to the background, mostly when people weren’t occupying the space. Today, visible hygiene is a necessity in making customers feel comfortable in a shared space and we make it happen.”

CO WORK is a professional office set up that can be hired for a day, a week or months based on the need of the customer. Membership amenities include a private conference room, meeting rooms, complimentary coffee and water, high-speed Wi-Fi and access to a professional high-speed printer. Access to the location and its facilities is between 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, from Monday to Sunday, however, the facility will be accessible 24/7. It also offers ample parking, shower facility and a washing bay and the badminton court. Being located in the Parkland’s building allows members of CO WORK to avail special offers provided by the wide clientele based at the building, this includes a wide selection of restaurants and salons. Other services on offer at CO WORK include company secretarial and legal services.

Ms. Fernando further added, “With more people working from home CO WORK at PARKLAND allows companies to shed the burden of having to maintain and manage expensive office overhead costs. CO WORK offers a variety of membership options that start at Rs.1200 a day for a Hot Desk, with options ranging from dedicated work spaces and customised team seating within the open area. CO WORK also has the option of private offices that can be tailored to the customers’ requirement. We offer them the flexibility to rent office space to suit their seating needs for a period of time convenient to the organisation.”

CO WORK is the latest venture by R I L Property PLC, and is located on the 10th floor at PARKLAND Building an elite Grade ‘A’ commercial office complexes, situated in Colombo 02. CO WORK is not just for the business community and freelancers, it is a facility that can even be useful for students to follow their online classes, work on their assignments and study peacefully. For further information on CO WORK contact 0767457457 or visit their website on www.coworkparkland.com