Woman who tested positive for Covid dies after being discharged

A woman who tested positive for Covid has died after being cleared and discharged from the treatment facility.

The management of MAS noted the demise of one of its team members who recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Employed at Shadeline in Mahiyanganaya, she tested positive for COVID-19 on the 5th of February and was quarantined at the Health Ministry-run Kahagolla Care Centre in Diyatalawa.

After being duly cleared and discharged from the 10-day quarantine and returning home for the additional 4 days of self-quarantine, she admitted herself to the General Hospital in Badulla on the 16th of February, reporting a difficulty in breathing and subsequently passed away at the Hospital.

At the time of this release, the official cause of death is yet to be formally confirmed by the medical authorities after the post-mortem.

The management of Shadeline said it will be supporting her family during this time and asks that their privacy is respected.

Respecting this, no further personal details of the employee or the family will be released to the public by MAS.

As at date, over 500 Shadeline employees who tested positive have since recovered, and are progressively returning to work after completing their quarantine periods.

Local health authorities and MAS have worked together in coordinating the response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the area and have jointly implemented the agreed test, trace and preventative protocols accordingly. (Colombo Gazette)