Website to register for Covid vaccination taken down

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A website introduced to register the public for Covid vaccination has been temporarily taken down.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control Sudharshini Fernandopulle told Colombo Gazette that the website was launched to provide information on the virus and various programmes that were implemented to contain the spread in the country.

She said an additional link, https://ehr.lk/, was introduced to enable people to register to receive the vaccine.

However she said the website was taken down as the Ministry could not assign people to overlook the process due to existing Covid-related duties.

As a result, the link for registration has been taken down, after nearly 50,000 people had visited the site.

State Minister Fernandopulle said the link was introduced as a pilot project to study the response of the public with regard to the virus and the vaccination.

She said the pilot project was a success, as the officials were able to collect data on the pros and cons relating to the coronavirus and the views of the citizens.

Another key reason for the link to be taken down was the observation that it was not accessible for people from the rural areas and grassroot levels, State Minister Fernandopulle explained.

The State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control further said the data collected via the pilot project will be utilized to consider the possibility of how best it could contribute to the Covid containment programmes and vaccination process. (Colombo Gazette)