Trinco Oil Tank Farm to be re-acquired

The Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm is to be re-acquired by the Government, Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila said today.

The Cabinet co-spokesman said discussions held on Sunday (14) with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo to reacquire the Oil Tank Farm were successful.

Minister Gammanpila further said the Indian High Commissioner had agreed to forego the agreement signed in 2017.

The Indian official had accepted the new terms and conditions submitted by the Government in this regard, he said.

Minister Gammanpila said the new conditions were formed after discussions with relevant parties, including trade unions.

All issues pertaining to the Oil Tank Farm were resolved during the discussions with the Indian official, he said.

Addressing an event in Kollonawa today, he said the Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm will be developed by a company with higher stakes owned by the Government. (Colombo Gazette)