Sri Lanka to leave for Caribbean for cricket series

The Sri Lanka National Team will leave for the Caribbean on the 23rd of February 2021 to take part in a cricket series, where the team will play matches covering all formats of the game.

During the tour, Sri Lanka will play three (3) T20Is, three (3) ODIs, and two (2) Test matches, under a bio-secure environment in Antigua from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 2.

The three (03) T20I matches will be played on March, 3rd, 5th, and 07th at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, whilst the ODI Series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua on March 10, 12, and 14.

The first test match will start on Sunday, March 21, and the second starting on March 29th.