Sri Lanka to launch global campaign to attract tourists 

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka is to launch a global campaign to draw tourists to the country after the coronavirus took a serious hit on the industry.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has appointed a high-level committee to steer the entire process.

The ‘High-Powered Steering Committee for Strategic Management of Global Promotional Campaign’ includes stakeholders from the tourism industry.

Sources said that the Minister has informed his Secretary to inform the members of the committee on their appointment.

Ranatunga said in a letter to his Secretary, seen by Daily Mirror, that he hopes to chair the inaugural meeting of the committee once all formalities are completed.

Tourism Ministry Secretary S. Hettiarachchi has informed the committee on their appointment, noting that they will be tasked with ensuring a successful global campaign to promote Sri Lanka Tourism.

The new committee will plan, execute and monitor every aspect related to the global campaign.

The committee includes the Chairman of the Tourism Advisory Committee Hiran Cooray, Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO) President Thilak Weerasinghe, The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka (THASL) President Sanath Ukwatta, SriLankan Airlines General Manager Marketing Saminda Perera, Tourism Advisory Committee member Rajitha Dahanayake, and the Minister’s Representative Nimesh Herath.

Sri Lanka has already opened its borders for tourists and a number of airlines have shown interest in operating to the country.