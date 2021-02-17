ShoutOUT Labs represents Sri Lanka at Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards

ShoutOUT Labs was selected recently to represent the country at the APICTA Awards in Malaysia and was vying with contestants from 17 countries. The selection comes on the back of ShoutOUT.AI, one of the pillars of ShoutOUT Labs, receiving the Silver award for Marketing Solutions in the Business Services Category at the NBQSA competition – a remarkable achievement given that the solution was developed just 10 months ago. The award ceremony of this annual event organized by BCS Sri Lanka was held on the 3rd of April at the BMICH.

ShoutOUT Labs was founded in 2015 with the objective developing customer communication software solutions to engage with customers via different channels and build winning relationships with those customers This gave birth to the ShoutOUT services which enables businesses to use a convenient and effective customer relationship platform.

Currently, ShoutOUT Labs services are used by over 9000 users in more than 50 countries worldwide including Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Nepal, and the UK. ShoutOUT is used by leading brands such as DSI Tyre, Vision Care, Dilmah, Sampath Bank as well as the Prime Minister’s Office, and many more.

ShoutOUT is headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and also has a sales office that is based in Lagos, Nigeria. The company is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Tharindu Dassanayake, who won the award for the Best Young Entrepreneur in 2016. ShoutOUT Labs’s target market is primarily small to medium scale businesses in the emerging markets.

ShoutOUT Labs has enjoyed meteoric growth within a few short years thanks to their innovative and advanced software solutions. The company currently offers three product pillars, namely ShoutOUT, a Customer Communication Platform (CPaaS), ShoutOUT.AI a conversational AI Framework, and ShoutOUT Loyalty, a Loyalty Management Platform.

The award-winning ShoutOUT.AI solution is an AI-based conversational platform that helps to automate customer support and sales efforts with virtual assistants. Currently, ShoutOUT.AI Conversational Platform supports Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, and Voice channels. The ShoutOUT.AI virtual assistant Chabot’s advanced functionality is used by myriad organizations, including the Prime Minister’s office to handle more than 20,000 queries that come in daily.