Shani Abeysekera further remanded

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department Shani Abeysekera has been further remanded till the 03rd of March, 2021.

Abeysekera was further remanded along with two other suspects by the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

The trio were remanded over providing false evidence in connection to an incident involving firearms which led to the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July 2020 on charges of fabricating evidence linked to the case.

Abeysekera has been continuously further remanded over the last couple of months and was placed at the Mahara Prison.

In November 2020, it was reported that Abeysekera had contracted the coronavirus and was transferred to the Galella COVID treatment facility in Polonnaruwa.

Abeysekera was later transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Mulleriyawa after concerns were raised over him being held at the treatment facility and not a hospital. (Colombo Gazette)