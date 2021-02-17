RN Health: Latest premium health centre offering world-class health and wellness solutions launched in Colombo

Announcing its entry to Sri Lanka’s competitive healthcare space, premium health and wellness centre RN Health recently opened its doors to the public. Located in the affluent, urban neighbourhood of Barnes Place, Colombo 07, the state-of-the-art medical centre offers a broad scope of personalised diagnostic and wellness solutions to discerning clientele in a setting that places a high value on comfort, convenience and privacy.

Set on a spacious premises with modern, plush interiors, RN Health is well equipped to handle the rapidly evolving and demanding health needs of Sri Lankans, right from initial diagnosis, through to treatment and aftercare supportive services.

“We are delighted to open our doors to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of holistic health and wellness solutions to patients in Sri Lanka. We take great pride in our ability to operate a world-class integrated healthcare delivery system, enabled by a team of passionate, highly skilled consultants and nurses aided by advanced medical technology. During these unprecedented times, access to exceptional clinical care in a safe and private environment that prioritizes patient-centric delivery and affordability is critical and it is what sets RN Health apart from current market offerings.As we grow, we will continue to adjust and enhance our practices to better serve the fast evolving patient requirements as essentially, a one stop shop for high quality healthcare,” jointly stated by the Directors of RN HEALTH, Mr. Ravindu Thilakawardhana and Mr. Nessanka May.

The newly minted, fully certified medical center offers a broad scope of clinical and laboratory services along with access to pharmacy and wellness store of international standards. Patients are able to book lab and diagnostic services, which operate in affiliation with the long-standing and trusted Lanka Hospitals.

Further strengthening and enhancing their service offering, RN Health has also partnered with leading private healthcare provider Kings Hospital, Colombo to offer patients a holistic healthcare experience. This includes a 24-hour ambulance service to facilitate emergency transfers from either the patient’s home or from RN Health as well as a patient referral system that prioritizes patients from RN Health who require specialized or emergency treatments.

RN Health also houses three major state-of-the-art clinics dedicated towards diabetics, family health and specialist care practices. Patients can benefit from quick access to a team of dedicated and highly skilled healthcare practitioners who prescribe accurate, hyper personalised treatment plans to suit each unique requirement. They can also conveniently pre-book their appointments to any of the centre’s services, saving a significant amount of time and worry.

Its in-house pharmacy and health and wellness store stocks a full range of pharmaceuticals, medical sundries and luxury wellness products, and is complemented by only the best customer care. Patients are able to get their medication or wellness products delivered to locations in Colombo 1 -14 within just 24 hours. They can also take advantage of a generous, tiered loyalty scheme that affords special discounts and personalised customer care based on purchase patterns.

RN Health practices a stringent and comprehensive COVID-19′ safety protocol in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation, to ensure the wellbeing of patients, visitors and staff during this time.