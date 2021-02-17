Melbourne lockdown to end after quarantine outbreak controlled

Victoria’s cases all stemmed from a hotel worker who unknowingly caught the UK variant of the virus and carried it into the community.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews defended the “short, sharp circuit-breaker” lockdown, saying it had safeguarded against a potential local third wave.

“There was simply no alternative but to follow the advice provided,” he said.

“I am very proud of every single Victorian for the work they’ve done, and the sacrifices they’ve made.”

He did not say whether spectators would be allowed to return to the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne for the finals week.

Mr Andrews said officials had traced 3,400 close contacts of people who had been infected.

Schools, churches and all non-essential shops have been shut across the state since Saturday.