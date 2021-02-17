Five suspects arrested over abduction and murder of youth

Five suspects, including a woman have been arrested over the abduction and murder of a 26-year-old youth.

The youth had been abducted from the Muthuwadiya area in Seeduwa on Monday (08) and his body was later recovered from the Kotawehera Police area on Thursday (11).

A joint investigation by the Seeduwa and Kotawehera Police had led to the arrest of five suspects, including a woman, yesterday.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said preliminary investigations have revealed that the youth had been murdered over a personal dispute.

The victim is reportedly the owner of a building in Matara and is said to have rented out the premises to the first suspect.

He said however, as a personal dispute had arisen between the two, the suspect had planned to murder the youth.

The suspect had utilized the 22-year-old female suspect to strike a friendship with the victim via Facebook and had lured him to Seeduwa, where he had been kidnapped.

The victim had later been murdered in Kotawehera, following which the suspects had abandoned the body and fled the area.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the five suspects involved in the abduction and murder have been detained at the Seeduwa Police for further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)