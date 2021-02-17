Covid hotspots to be selected for vaccination

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Covid hotspots will be selected to prioritise vaccination, Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said today.

He said that infected people are being detected regularly in some areas like Narahenpita.

General Shavendra Silva said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given instructions to now target Covid hotspots in the vaccination process.

As a result, he said it had been decided to identify cities, villages or Grama Sevaka divisions where the virus is spreading the most and vaccinate the vulnerable groups in those areas.

“Over the past two months we have found infected people being detected in Narahenpita. So we hope to target areas like that for vaccination,” he said.

General Shavendra Silva said that every effort will be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through the vaccination process.

He said that the situation keeps changing daily and the issue will be addressed accordingly.

Health authorities this week commenced the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the general public identified as vulnerable groups in the Western Province.

However, Deputy Director General of Public Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that being vaccinated only increases the protection from the virus.

“But that does not mean you cannot contract the virus if you do not take precautions,” he said.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that being vaccinated is like wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle.

He said that wearing a helmet gives the rider extra protection if there is an accident but it does not mean that person will not meet with an accident.

Similarly, he said that the vaccine only gives extra protection but the public must still follow all the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)