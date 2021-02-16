Taking Interior Design in Sri Lanka to a new level

The magic of a space mainly relies on how it will impact the mood of its occupants; whether it improves happiness and productivity, or throws a wet blanket on it. Therefore, good interior design, be it a home, workplace, or public spaces like restaurants and retail shops, accentuate the atmosphere and enhance the overall experience. This is what Dilushi Mendis strongly believes in, and strives to achieve in her approach to creative design.

A professional interior designer with a background in Architecture, Dilushi is the Founder and Managing Director if DM Interior Studios (Pvt) Ltd, a company specialized in Interior Design with over 10 years of experience in the industry.

Led by Dilushi, DM Interior Studios can boast of a wide portfolio ranging from small scale residential to large commercial projects, including a clientele that consists of brands such as Odel, AIA and Softlogic. The recent highlights for the team were the completion of over 10 commercial spaces at One Galle Face Mall that include, HNB Bank, Raja Jewellers, Crest Gems, George Gunaratne Opticians, The Toy Store, Double XL, EKKO, ESoft, Talia, New Jewellery and Live Life.

DM Interior Solutions provide services in all aspects such as Interior Designing, Interior Construction, Interior Design and Building, and Refurbishment. Based on three philosophies; Design blended with architecture, Quality of the overall experience and Excellent service and support, the projects have been completed successfully, resulting in many strong and proven relationships with clients.

Understanding that each client has a unique requirement when constructing their interior spaces, it is the professional knowledge and skill of the team that ensures that personalized choices are given value in the process of designing and construction. The customized approach that DM Interior Solutions offers allows each space to have its own identity, while being flexible based on the convenience of the clients’ requirements.

The added expertise in architecture gives an edge to Dilushi and her team to gain a broader understanding in blending creativity and sophistication together. The additional services of quantity surveying, MEP and project management adds to the confidence clients have on the company.

Adding more value to designing interior spaces, DM Interior Solutions continues to design creatively, amalgamating quality, sophistication, innovation and personal characteristics that result in unique spaces that are loved by their clients and occupants.

Visit http://dminteriors.lk/ for more information.