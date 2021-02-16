Sri Lanka says no move to withdraw Navy from Hambantota Port

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka says there is no move to withdraw the Navy from the Chinese funded Hambantota Port.

The Government said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has clearly informed China that the security of the port will be in the hands of Sri Lanka.

Cabinet co-spokesman Udaya Gammanpila, speaking to reporters at the post Cabinet virtual press conference today, said that the President had conveyed Sri Lanka’s position during talks with the Chinese Government, just after after he took office.

Following the signing of an agreement in December 2017 with China, the Hambantota port operations were handed over to Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) and Hambantota International Port Services (HIPS).

Concerns have been raised in the past, particularly by India, over China’s involvement with the Hambantota Port.

There had been concerns the port will be used by the Chinese for military activities but the Chinese Government rejected the claims. (Colombo Gazette)