Seylan Bank congratulates Shukra Munawwar on her remarkable achievement

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a heart visited Shukra Munawwar, the young student from Katugoda, Galle to congratulate her on the tremendous achievement. The 17-year-old student with a bright future ahead of her, was pleasantly surprised to receive a token of recognition for all her efforts from Seylan Bank to fulfil her future educational aspirations.

Shukra touched the hearts of millions of Sri Lankans with her knowledge, cheerful character and graceful yet courageous presence. Her aspiring goals to help educate the underprivileged children of Sri Lanka and her thirst for knowledge has now made her an idol among many students across the nation.

“As a 17 year old with hopes and dreams, I understand the importance of saving, I believe that every parent should start saving for their children’s future as a habit which then should be passed on to their children to continue as they grow, this practice will play a vital role in developing the future aspiration of their children” said Shukra as she shared her thoughts with team Seylan.

Seylan Tikiri, the pioneer children’s savings account in Sri Lanka took this opportunity to wish the young student all the very best in her future endeavours.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 172 branches across the country and an ATM network of 216 units. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organisation with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised upward, from ‘A-(lka)’ to ‘A (lka)’. The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global. Seylan Bank has also been named the Most Popular Banking Service Provider in Sri Lanka in Customer Experience by LMD consecutively in 2019 and 2020. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all endeavours.