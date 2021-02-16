Public urged to stay away from tourists

The public have been urged to stay away from tourists after the country was placed on heightened alert for the new variant of the coronavirus.

Deputy Director General of Public Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that while tourists are confined to a bio-bubble there is a fear that some locals may attempt to come into contact with the visitors.

He said the main concern is that locals may attempt to get close to the tourists when they visit selected tourist sites in the country.

“A number of tourists are currently in Sri Lanka and are relaxing at hotels in several places. We urge locals not to have any contact with the tourists,” he said.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that if anyone comes into contact with the tourists it could result in them contracting the virus.

He said that the Police and hotels have been given clear advise on the steps to be taken if anyone is to have contact with a tourist.

“We would need all the support we can get to ensure the new variant doe snot spread in the country,” he said.

The public have also been urged to avoid all kinds of gatherings, including religious events.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that since the new variant spreads at a rapid pace the public must avoids public gatherings.