NOLIMIT adjudged as one of the best workplaces for the 5th consecutive year

For the 5th consecutive year, Sri Lanka’s undisputed leading fashion chain, NOLIMIT, was recognised as one of the best workplaces in 2020 by the Great Place to Work®️ Institute. At an awards ceremony held on the 27th of January 2021 at the Hilton Colombo, NOLIMIT was also presented with the Laureate Award as a result of the fashion chain clinching the Best Workplace in Sri Lanka title for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2020.

NOLIMIT enjoys a strong presence in all major cities, serving its discerning customers through 21 outlets island-wide. NOLIMIT has consistently provided value for money and high-quality clothing choices for its customers, keeping up with the latest trends and industry innovations. Their retail stores house a wide range of clothes and accessories for men, women and kids, along with a range of homeware and lifestyle products to compliment a comprehensive family shopping experience for all customers.

Great Place to Work®️ is considered a global authority on high trust and high performance workplace culture. Through assessment tools and advisory services based on over 30 years of research, Great Place to Work®️ provides the framework, benchmarks and expertise needed to create and maintain an outstanding working culture. The Great Place to Work®️ Institute’s mission is to build a better society by helping organisations transform their workplaces to nurture high trust and high performance teams.

NOLIMT was recognised for its learning culture, where a continual development process is followed to enable career progression for every employee. Furthermore, the practise and promotion of equal opportunity for all is embedded into the NOLIMIT system, which improves employee satisfaction, productivity and its attractiveness as an employer. NOLIMIT also supports its employees to maintain a work-life balance, with nearly 60% of employees residing in the staff quarters and enjoying flexible working hours that enable them to spend more time with their families.

NOLIMIT has been growing from strength to strength over the last 28 years with a team of 1800 people serving millions of customers every year. The retail chain takes pride in its Sri Lankan roots but offers a world-class retail experience that drives customer loyalty while simultaneously setting new benchmarks in customer-centricity to take the art of retailing to a new level.