Landing fee concession for international flights extended till July

The landing fee concession provided to international flights operating to Sri Lanka has been extended till July 2021.

Cabinet co-spokesman Udaya Gammanpila said that the decision was taken to further boost tourism in Sri Lanka.

In December, the Cabinet had approved concessions, waiving off landing charges and aircraft parking charges for international flights.

The concessions applied to international aircraft operating to the Mattala Mahinda Rajapaksa International Airport and the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

This was granted as an encouragement for the International Air Charter Operations implemented according to specific schedules prepared by the Ministry of Tourism and the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga had submitted a new proposal calling for an extension to the concessions provided to International flights.

As a result, the Cabinet has approved to further extend the concessions till 19th of July 2021. (Colombo Gazette)