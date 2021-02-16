“Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” with the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking”

“The D82 Spotlight”, is a webinar series conducted by District 82 of Toastmasters International at which International Speakers and Leaders from the movement are hosted to speak on how to develop your professional and personal lives. Marking the second episode of the series, D82Spolight will be featuring the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, Aaron Beverly from USA, on the 20th February, 2021 (save your seat at www.d82.org/d82-spotlight ).

Aaron will be speaking on how he went from being a quiet introvert who hated public speaking to becoming the 2019 World Champion in his keynote “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving”.

Aaron Beverly mentioned in his championship winning speech “An unbelievable story” on how the world should accept one another, despite differences. He further says “Open your culture, your mind, your heart, to people who are different from you”. Aaron is a project manager at J.P. Morgan’s Corporate Investment Bank and specializes in operating model enhancement, business technology adoption and end-user training & development sector. A dynamic leader with extensive competency in strategic projects, communication, and team leadership.

In this episode, not only will Aaron be sharing his story, experiences and insights but also he will take questions from the audience. Offering participants a unique opportunity to find answers to the questions that hold them back from taking the spotlight in their lives and realising their true potential.

The D82 Spotlight has already kicked off with a bang having the Immediate Past International President of Toastmasters International, Distinguished Toastmaster Deepak Menon, who shared with the audience the lessons he has learnt leading a global organisation through a pandemic and how his past experiences, Toastmasters and self-reflection helped to navigate those challenging times.

“Our intention from this webinar is to bring to Sri Lanka the international flavor of Toastmasters and share with our audiences the skills needed to find their voice and succeed in achieving their professional goals.” says D82 Public Relations Manager Mafaz Ifharm. “We are already off to a great start with DTM Deepak Menon and Aaron is surely going to keep the bar raised.”

In one of his speeches, Aaron memorably said, “Just because you say more, people will not remember what you say. So, let’s make the words we do say count.”

District 82 warmly welcomes anyone interested in accelerating their dreams to join “The D82 Spotlight” on Saturday, 20th of February at 7 PM (local time – GMT + 5.30). Register at www.district82.com/d82-spotlight and save your seat.

