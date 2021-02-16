Fairfirst Insurance continues to protect the furry heroes of the Police K9 Unit for the 2nd consecutive year

As a Company that strongly believes in the value of Social Responsibility, Fairfirst recently partnered with the Sri Lanka Police K9 Unit for the 02nd consecutive year to uplift the wellbeing of furry heroes in their line of work. In this light, the K9 Unit of the Sri Lanka Police was offered a free comprehensive pet insurance coverage for the entire year to assist the fur heroes with veterinary expenses and other related expenses that may arise in their work of bravery.

For many years, dogs have been man’s best friend. They have been an integral part in our lives because they support our optimism to progress. The furry heroes of the Sri Lanka Police K9 unit are a true testament to this unconditional relationship. Which is why in all fairness, Fairfirst has taken on the responsibility to support these heroes in return.

Speaking about a continued partnership, Dr Sanjeev Jha, Managing Director & CEO Fairfirst Insurance, said “We have been doing a lot of great work together with the Sri Lankan Police. For us, business is always a force to do good. And protecting 274 highly-trained & specialised canines who are on duty in various tasks to keeping people safe, has given us the delightful opportunity of being the Official Insurance Partner of the Sri Lanka Police K9 Force for the 02nd consecutive year.”

Commenting further, Mr. Sujith Wedamulla (SSP) Director Police Kennels said, “We are glad to continue this great partnership with Fairfirst Insurance. As a leading insurer who gives much prominence to the wellbeing of the society, this initiative will always be a clear indication of the company being a fair and active contributor in the long run.”

As an organisation that lives by the principle of business being a force to do good, Fairfirst has also supported in the country’s fight against the virus with a donation to the ‘Fight for COVID-19 Fund’ along with a donation of Personal Protective Equipment to the forces and healthcare staff across the island. As an extension to this continuous engagement, the Company recently supported the National Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) with a donation to remodel their air ventilation system to provide a safer work and treatment environment for the staff and patients. Furthermore, their focus on building for the future continued with Road Safety Awareness Programmes in partnership with the Sri Lanka Traffic Police to educate school children about the importance of road safety.

Fairfirst is a leading insurance company that is part of the Canadian-based Fairfax Group. Apart from serving individuals, businesses and institutions across this beautiful island, the company has a keen focus and commitment towards the community. Fairfirst believes that business is a force to do good. With good business comes good profits; and with good profits, the chance to give back to the community is twice fold.