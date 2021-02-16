Airtel expands customer service touch points through an extensive expansion

Sri Lanka’s most preferred youth telco, Airtel Lanka announced a major expansion to its existing Customer Service footprint across the island. The expansion takes place as part of Airtel’s aggressive drive towards customer experience optimization in view of the anticipated launch of Airtel 4G.

With the expansion, Airtel now has 5,000 Service Points and 70 Bell Stores as Service Partner outlets island-wide. Accordingly, customers can walk into any of these places and avail services such as obtaining a new connection, reloads, bill payments, SIM upgrades and many more.

“We have been consistently enhancing our network offering, and pairing these improvements with an unbeatable customer experience. Through this robust approach we want to ensure a smooth transition towards the roll-out of our world class 4G network. We hope that our extended investment within the island is a reflection of our lifelong commitment to our existing and future customers and we will continue to prioritise customer experience as a competitive advantage on its own right” Airtel Lanka MD/CEO, Ashish Chandra stated.

Notably, as part of the company’s drive towards customer experience optimization, Airtel recently became the only telco in the country to integrate Google’s Business Messages. The new feature enables a message button on Google Maps and Google Search, for anyone looking for support or information on Airtel.

Driven by the telco’s significantly expanded retail footprint and its robust customer self-service app, My Airtel, users are guaranteed access to all the support they need whether they chose to do it physically, by visiting a store or digitally.

For more information or to find your nearest outlet log on onto the ‘My Airtel’ App or visit www.airtel.lk.