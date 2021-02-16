Acting Health Minister appointed as Pavithra remains under medical care

State Minister Professor Channa Jayasumana has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Health by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Jayasumana’s new appointment comes in addition to his existing portfolio of State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation.

The appointment has been made as Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi was still recovering after contracting the coronavirus last month.

She was discharged from hospital today and is expected to return to work soon.

Wanniarachchi was among seven Parliamentarians to have contracted COVID-19.

Meanwhile, State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe was appointed as the new State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs.

The appointment comes in addition to his current portfolio of State Minister of Land Management Affairs, State Business Lands and Property Development.

The President’s Media Division said both State Ministers took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today. (Colombo Gazette)