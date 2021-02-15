Vaccine will not assure 100 percent protection from virus

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The coronavirus vaccine does not assure 100 percent protection from the virus, health authorities warned.

Deputy Director General of Public Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that being vaccinated only increases the protection from the virus.

“But that does not mean you cannot contract the virus if you do not take precautions,” he said.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that being vaccinated is like wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle.

He said that wearing a helmet gives the rider extra protection if there is an accident but it does not mean that person will not meet with an accident.

Similarly, he said that the vaccine only gives extra protection but the public must still follow all the health guidelines.

Health authorities today commenced the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the general public identified as vulnerable groups in the Western Province.

Army Commander Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette earlier today that the Colombo Municipal Council commenced the vaccination process today.

The vulnerable groups from among the general public have already been identified, and have been selected under two key factors. (Colombo Gazette)